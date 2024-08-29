California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3875 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

California Resources has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect California Resources to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $52.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. California Resources has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that California Resources will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 20,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. TD Cowen began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

