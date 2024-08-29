Callan Family Office LLC Has $880,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $1,212,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $268.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
