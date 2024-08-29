Callan Family Office LLC Has $880,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $1,212,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $268.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Read Our Latest Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.