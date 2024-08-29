Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 40,666 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,666 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.62% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $96.08 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $97.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.44.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

