Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,313 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $52.07.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

