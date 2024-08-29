Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 719 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,993,000 after purchasing an additional 85,798 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $76.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.