Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $863,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

JUST opened at $79.82 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.46 and a 52-week high of $80.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.62. The company has a market cap of $367.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97.

About Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.