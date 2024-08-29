Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,485 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 75,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,971,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,950 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

SSO stock opened at $85.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.22. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.82.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

