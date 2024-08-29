Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 206,887 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) by 1,948.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,887 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,178,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,305,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 58,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,207,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

QFLR opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.13 million, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.00. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $28.57.

About Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

