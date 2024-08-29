Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 71.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 29.1% during the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after buying an additional 1,250,318 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS opened at $119.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day moving average of $103.60. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $120.67. The stock has a market cap of $245.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

