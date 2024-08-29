Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,440 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 366,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115,567.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 341,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after buying an additional 340,923 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 339,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,030,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.