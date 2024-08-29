Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,557 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.74% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 45,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTRI opened at $13.40 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $167.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1896 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

