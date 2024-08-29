Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,607 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.75% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGMS. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 265.1% during the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,722,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 422.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after buying an additional 479,935 shares during the period.

CGMS opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

