Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.33 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE DD opened at $82.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $85.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average is $77.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

