Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,154 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.82% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BALT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 325.5% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $276,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

