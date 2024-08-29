Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.70 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,529 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 478.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:FJAN opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

