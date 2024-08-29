Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total transaction of $40,959,615.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 672,796,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,076,418,728.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total transaction of $40,959,615.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,796,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,076,418,728.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,034,062 shares of company stock valued at $363,689,766. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $201.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $205.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.01. The stock has a market cap of $236.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

