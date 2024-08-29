Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,004 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRT opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $48.07.

The Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (FLRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund targeting floating-rate debt from non-investment-grade issuers. FLRT was launched on Feb 19, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

