Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.16. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

