Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.29% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after acquiring an additional 690,882 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,839,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 7.4% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 283,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after buying an additional 41,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 276,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares during the period.

BATS BUFF opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.95 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

