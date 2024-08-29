Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 11,707 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,707 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $66.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average is $63.44. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $68.10.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

