Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 216,935 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,935 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,485,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 587,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 60,049 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 595,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after buying an additional 53,567 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 44,360 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 293,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the period.

IBDV stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

