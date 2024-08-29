Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,796,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 74,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 54,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

BATS:IYJ opened at $127.73 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

