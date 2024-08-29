Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.120-3.220 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $3.12-3.22 EPS.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB opened at $50.17 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

