Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.120-3.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5 billion-$10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Campbell Soup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.08.

NYSE CPB opened at $50.17 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.05.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

