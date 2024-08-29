Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.12-3.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-11% yr/yr to ~$10.50-10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.51 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.120-3.220 EPS.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CPB opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Campbell Soup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Campbell Soup

About Campbell Soup

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.