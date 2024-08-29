Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.12-3.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-11% yr/yr to ~$10.50-10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.51 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.120-3.220 EPS.
Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE CPB opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $50.99.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
