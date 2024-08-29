Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Price Target to GBX 960

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 967 ($12.75) to GBX 960 ($12.66) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Aquis Exchange Price Performance
Shares of AQX stock opened at GBX 400 ($5.27) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 475.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 436.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.86. Aquis Exchange has a 52-week low of GBX 305 ($4.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.59). The stock has a market cap of £92.60 million, a PE ratio of 2,105.26 and a beta of 0.84.
About Aquis Exchange
