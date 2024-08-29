Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Price Target to GBX 960

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 967 ($12.75) to GBX 960 ($12.66) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AQX stock opened at GBX 400 ($5.27) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 475.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 436.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.86. Aquis Exchange has a 52-week low of GBX 305 ($4.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.59). The stock has a market cap of £92.60 million, a PE ratio of 2,105.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

