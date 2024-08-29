Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 616.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cancom Stock Performance

CCCMF opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. Cancom has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $35.05.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

