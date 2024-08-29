Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 616.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cancom Stock Performance
CCCMF opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. Cancom has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $35.05.
Cancom Company Profile
