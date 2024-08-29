Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
PBY.UN opened at C$15.31 on Thursday. Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$13.76 and a 52 week high of C$15.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.98.
Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile
