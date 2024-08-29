Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $94.05

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 94.05 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.13). Capital shares last traded at GBX 86 ($1.13), with a volume of 70,268 shares changing hands.

Capital Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.05. The stock has a market cap of £169.57 million, a P/E ratio of 781.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33.

Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Capital’s payout ratio is 2,727.27%.

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

