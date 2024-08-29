Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Equities researchers at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 231.56% from the company’s previous close.

BMEA has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BMEA

Biomea Fusion Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.52. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03). Equities analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.