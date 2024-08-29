Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets to Strong-Buy

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.89.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital Power

Capital Power Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE:CPX opened at C$44.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$33.90 and a 52 week high of C$45.15. The stock has a market cap of C$5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$774.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 16.77%.

Insider Transactions at Capital Power

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total value of C$98,577.10. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.