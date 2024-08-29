Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the July 31st total of 131,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Carbon Revolution Public Stock Up 64.8 %
Shares of CREVW opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Carbon Revolution Public has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile
