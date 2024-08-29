Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the July 31st total of 131,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Carbon Revolution Public Stock Up 64.8 %

Shares of CREVW opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Carbon Revolution Public has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

