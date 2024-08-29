CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Short Interest Down 40.7% in August

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the July 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
CareCloud Price Performance
NASDAQ CCLDO opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $22.12.
About CareCloud
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.