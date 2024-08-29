CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Short Interest Down 40.7% in August

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the July 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CareCloud Price Performance

NASDAQ CCLDO opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $22.12.

Get CareCloud alerts:

About CareCloud

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.