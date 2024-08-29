Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Short Interest Down 38.0% in August

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the July 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Credit Income Fund

In other Carlyle Credit Income Fund news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe bought 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,143.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 338,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 173,163 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,279,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CCIF opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.20%.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

