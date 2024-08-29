Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,135.93

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,135.93 ($14.98) and traded as high as GBX 1,167.50 ($15.40). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,131.50 ($14.92), with a volume of 302,880 shares traded.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,057.27, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.85, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,190.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,135.93.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.