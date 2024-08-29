Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $20.38 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,478.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,478.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,748 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.