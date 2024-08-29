Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,367.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $3,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,738,773.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,255 shares of company stock worth $5,795,748 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $20.87.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.