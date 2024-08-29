Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $348.17. The company had a trading volume of 55,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,226. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.24. The stock has a market cap of $170.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

