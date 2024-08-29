Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Chairman Dunson K. Cheng Sells 12,401 Shares

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 12,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $555,440.79. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 149,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,061.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,254. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.13. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.19 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,917,000 after acquiring an additional 196,146 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 504.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

