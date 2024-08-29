Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.40

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.40 and traded as high as C$6.40. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.21, with a volume of 62,066 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Fawzi Irani sold 131,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$114,052.65. In other Cathedral Energy Services news, Senior Officer Lee Harns sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$600,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Fawzi Irani sold 131,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$114,052.65. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

