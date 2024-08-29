CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) CFO Tricia K. Tolivar Sells 5,000 Shares

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at $36,762,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CAVA Group Price Performance
NYSE CAVA traded down $7.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.38. 1,253,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,440. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.45. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $128.18. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.76 and a beta of 3.27.
CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.
About CAVA Group
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.
