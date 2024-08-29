CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) CFO Tricia K. Tolivar Sells 5,000 Shares

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at $36,762,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CAVA traded down $7.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.38. 1,253,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,440. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.45. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $128.18. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.76 and a beta of 3.27.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 215.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after buying an additional 3,377,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,792,000 after buying an additional 3,119,281 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after buying an additional 995,800 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,225,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after buying an additional 492,667 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

