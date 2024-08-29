CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.09% from the company’s previous close.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA opened at $118.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.76 and a beta of 3.27. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $128.18.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,432,881.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $5,984,565.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,725,558 shares of company stock worth $163,000,919 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,095,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,926,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

