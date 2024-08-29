CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Up 71.4% in August

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CBSC stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. CB Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

