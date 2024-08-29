Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.62

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.62 and traded as high as $5.65. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 2,021 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $478.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $122.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Sagil Capital LLP raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Free Report) by 203.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 140,633 shares during the period. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. comprises 0.6% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

(Get Free Report)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.