Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,740,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,711,000 after purchasing an additional 23,601 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,303,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,040,000 after purchasing an additional 457,699 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after purchasing an additional 480,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,112,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after buying an additional 74,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $28,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $48,740.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.0 %

CENTA opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

