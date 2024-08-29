Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years. Central Pacific Financial has a payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $752.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $87.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $75,559.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,343.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

