Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Up 356.9% in August

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 356.9% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group raised Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

Shares of Centrica stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. Centrica has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

