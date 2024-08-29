Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.410-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.0 million-$400.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.0 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CERT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.79.
Get Our Latest Report on Certara
Certara Price Performance
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
About Certara
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Certara
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Buy the Dip In NVIDIA, But Be Prepared for Volatility
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Foot Locker Stock Still Holds Upside for Savvy Investors
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Salesforce Beats Earnings, Raises Full-Year Profit Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.