Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) vs. Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Critical Survey

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) and Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Certara has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freshworks has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Certara alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Certara and Freshworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Certara 0 7 2 0 2.22 Freshworks 0 6 9 0 2.60

Earnings and Valuation

Certara presently has a consensus target price of $17.79, indicating a potential upside of 42.63%. Freshworks has a consensus target price of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 66.81%. Given Freshworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freshworks is more favorable than Certara.

This table compares Certara and Freshworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Certara $363.55 million 5.52 -$55.36 million ($0.39) -31.97 Freshworks $652.94 million 5.32 -$137.44 million ($0.40) -29.08

Certara has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freshworks. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freshworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Certara and Freshworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Certara -17.02% 4.08% 2.79% Freshworks -15.72% -9.08% -6.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Certara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Freshworks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Certara shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Freshworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Freshworks beats Certara on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Certara

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics. The company provides Simcyp Simulator, a mechanistic biosimulation platform mechanistic biosimulation investigational new drug and translational stages; Simcyp Biopharmaceutics, used to identify and refine drug formulations; and Simcyp Secondary Intelligence which integrates toxicology with quantitative analysis of networks of molecular and functional biological changes to identify drug toxicity and adverse drug reactions. In addition, it offers Phoenix WinNonlin, a platform for non-compartmental analysis, pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic, and toxicokinetic; phoenix hosted, that provides a secured and validated certara amazon web services workspace; Phoenix NLME, a population modeling and simulation software for nonlinear mixed effects models; and pirana modeling workbench. Further, the company provides pinnacle 21, a cloud-based platform for clinical data automation, standardization, and validation; Pinnacle 21 Data Exchange, used to define data standards and specifications; and Metadata Repository, to enable study design using controlled and standardized data. It serves life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, research organizations, academic institutions, and global regulators, as well as animal health, crop science, bio science, medical devices, and public sector industries. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels. The company also provides Freshsales, an advanced and user-friendly sales automation solution; Freshmarketer, a marketing automation solution for businesses to redefine their marketing strategies; Freshsales Suite, which offers businesses a unified platform that facilitates cohesive engagement and detailed tracking of customers throughout their entire buying journey; Freshservice that offers virtual agents to help employees resolve issues, make requests, and answer questions without contacting the service desk; and Freshservice for Business Teams, which provides a unified employee service experience while ensuring the secure separation of departmental data. In addition, it offers Freshping to monitor website's availability and get multichannel alerts if the website goes down; Freshstatus, which allows businesses to create a custom branded website status page for internal or external viewing to communicate website uptime and availability; and Freshsurvey to measure net promoter scores and other satisfaction metrics directly within Freshworks products. The company was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. Freshworks Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.