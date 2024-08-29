CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Strong-Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CG Oncology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CGON

CG Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGON opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. CG Oncology has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CG Oncology will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CG Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGON. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CG Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CG Oncology by 13.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CG Oncology by 2.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 266,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CG Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.